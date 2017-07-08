25°
Bundaberg Rum on board with Cane2Coral

8th Jul 2017 9:24 AM
WINNING: The Cane2Coral
WINNING: The Cane2Coral

THE Friendlies Cane2Coral is partnering with one of Bundaberg's most famous icons to make this year's Friendlies Cane2Coral fun run on Sunday, August 6 even more memorable.

The Bundaberg Rum Distillery is offering a two-for-one deal on its award-winning distillery and museum tours to all 2017 Friendlies Cane2Coral fun run participants.

Friendlies Cane2Coral Organising Committee president Jason Pascoe said: "Whether you are coming to Bundaberg from out of town or are a local, you will be able to enjoy a fabulous tour of the Bundaberg Rum Distillery and Museum with our very special two-for-one deal.

"All you need to do is take your Friendlies Cane2Coral race bib and a friend or family member to the distillery and be prepared to be amazed.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the new distillery and museum tours were "recognised as among the very best of their kind in the world and I am thrilled to see this great deal being offered to Friendlies Cane2Coral fun run participants this year”.

"I hope plenty of people take up this offer and enjoy what is yet another reason to live, work, play and invest in the Bundaberg Region.”

Friendlies Cane2Coral event co-ordinator Michelle Stowe Connor said: "We have quite a number of people come from out of town each year to join in our fun run.

"This great offer will give them an excuse to stay a bit longer in our great city,” she said.

"Locals who may not have experienced the new distillery tours yet can also take advantage of the deal and see what a wonderful tour we have right here in Bundaberg.”

Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience manager Duncan Littler said the distillery was proud to partner with Bundaberg's iconic fun run, the Friendlies Cane2Coral.

"Every year this event puts the spotlight on our region and attracts thousands of people from across the country to Bundaberg,” he said.

"A holiday in Bundaberg should be on the bucket list of all Australians.

"Cane2Coral is one of those iconic events that plays a valuable role in making this happen.”

Mr Pascoe said the two-for-one deal would be available from the Saturday before the event, August 5, until Sunday, August 20.

"So register for the fun run/walk and get yourself and a friend to the distillery and find out for yourself why Drinks International have recently named the distillery's Visitor Experience the winner of the World's Best Educational Experience and the World's Best Retail Experience. You won't be disappointed.”

For more details, visit www.cane2coral.com.au.

Bundaberg News Mail
