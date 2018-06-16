Bundaberg rolls out the welcome mat for cruise ship

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the visit by the 103m luxury cruise ship was a first for Bundaberg and presented an opportunity to impress.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the visit by the 103m luxury cruise ship was a first for Bundaberg and presented an opportunity to impress. mike knott

TODAY will be the opportunity for Bundaberg to shine as a luxury cruise ship sails in.

The Bundaberg region will hang out the welcome banners from about 9.30am for luxury cruise ship Silver Discoverer's arrival at the Port of Bundaberg.

Cr Dempsey said Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism had put together some enticing entertainment packages that will be offered to the guests on board.

"This is a genuine opportunity for the Bundaberg region to gain an additional tourism dimension that would support increased use of the port as well as providing numbers for our visitor attractions,” he said.

"We may only have the passengers ashore for just under five hours but we will maximise that time to ensure we create lasting memories of the Bundaberg region.”

The mayor said the region needed to secure every opportunity to increase the economic stimulus that flowed from tourism and the visitor market.

JUST CRUISIN': Silver Discoverer is equipped with 12 Zodiac boats as well as a glass-bottom boat.

"Road, rail, air and now sea are all providing pathways into the Bundaberg region,” Cr Dempsey said.

"I'm certain we will provide the cruise ship line with every reason to include Bundaberg as a port of call in future cruise itineraries.”

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said the region was looking forward to extending a warm Bundaberg welcome to the Silversea guests and crew for their short time in port.

"This presents a great opportunity for our region and its tourism ambassadors to shine and give a small taste of what the Bundaberg region, on the Southern Great Barrier Reef, has to offer the expedition cruise market,” Ms Reid said.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said cruise ships were big business for Queensland and the industry generated more than half a billion dollars in 2016-17.

"That's why we're working hard to grow this sector in Bundaberg in years to come,” she said.

"With great infrastructure, natural beauty and iconic Queensland attractions, Bundaberg is an ideal cruising destination.”

The Silver Discoverer will be leaving the Port of Bundaberg no later than 8pm tonight.