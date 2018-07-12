Bundaberg road named among Queensland's worst

HAD ENOUGH: Moore Park Beach residents Grant Errington and Russell Stewart with Bundaberg Regional Councillor Jason Bartels, hold concerns about the roads to the seaside community which are dangerous and flood, leaving the community stranded.

HAD ENOUGH: Moore Park Beach residents Grant Errington and Russell Stewart with Bundaberg Regional Councillor Jason Bartels, hold concerns about the roads to the seaside community which are dangerous and flood, leaving the community stranded. TAHLIA STEHBENS

THE Bruce Hwy may have been named and shamed as the worst road in Queensland, but what about closer to home?

It seems one of our roads falls not too far from the Bruce in ranking among the state's 30 worst roads.

The NewsMail broke down this year's RACQ's Unroadworthy Roads Survey identifying all our region's problem roads.

From flood prone or rough surfaced roads to narrow lanes and tight curves, the survey results shows most of the roads with issues are found north of the Burnett River.

And it seems the worst road in Bundaberg was Moore Park Rd which ranked 13th in Queensland.

There were 12 responses highlighting this road as flood prone, and 10 flags for poor shoulder and rough surfaces.

Moore Park Beach resident Grant Errington said it came as no surprise Moore Park Rd was listed and hoped the survey would be a "wake-up call” for the state to address the issues of the road.

"Moore Park Rd is a shocker,” he said.

"It's dangerous.

"There is farming equipment pulling along the road and the traffic backs up every day.

"It is right up there with the worst roads and I am glad to see that shown in the survey.”

The only categories with no problems in the Rum City was the roads with steep grades.

The last survey was conducted in 2016 and before that 2011. The aim is to raise awareness about the conditions of the roads throughout the state.

The top four problem responses in 2018 - rough surface, poor road shoulders and narrow road/lanes - were the same for all previous surveys in 2001, 2005, 2008, 2011 and 2016.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said this year's survey attracted 1643 responses with more than 600 sub-standard roads nominated across Queensland.

"The Bruce has been on RACQ's priority list for years, and drivers agree, rating the highway Queensland's most unroadworthy road,” Ms Ross said.

"Motorists raised a number of issues along the 1600 kilometre route, from congestion in the south east, to flooding risks and rough surfaces in the central Queensland section.

"It's encouraging however to see the number of problems identified on the Bruce Hwy has dropped since the last time we undertook this survey - this is likely due to the significant $8.5 billion upgrade program rolled out since 2013.”

Ms Ross said the results highlighted Queensland drivers' main concerns and RACQ would use this feedback to inform its future infrastructure funding priorities.

"Sixty percent of respondents called out the condition of road surfaces and nearly half said narrow lanes or poor road shoulders were the main issues on local roads,” she said.

"We'll be sending the results of this survey to State and Local Governments - Queensland drivers have spoken and now we need action.”

An interactive map of nominated roads could be found here with the full Unroadworthy Roads report available at www.racq.com/badroads.