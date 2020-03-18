The Bundaberg road drivers say is way too congested

A BUNDABERG road has been singled out as one of the most congested in the state.

Drivers pinpointed more than 500 roads which caused unnecessary traffic delays across the Sunshine State in the RACQ's annual Red Spot Congestion Survey.

RACQ club spokesman Paul Turner said the intersections along Branyan Street was the most troublesome location in the city identified by locals.

Also listed in the wide bay region was Maryborough Hervey Bay Road at Hervey Bay.

"We asked Queensland drivers to name and shame the most congested locations as they're in the best position to help us pinpoint the worst roads," Mr Turner said.

"For Bundaberg locals, the most common complaint was congestion at intersections along Branyan Street, in particular the need for an upgrade at Enterprise Street.

"In Hervey Bay, it was delays along Maryborough Hervey Bay Road at the Pialba Burrum Heads Road and Ibis Boulevard intersections that frustrated motorists the most.

"The results really do quantify the problems we often hear about and demonstrate the need for continuous improvement."

Mr Turner said the RACQ club would use the results from the survey to lobby governments for funding and improvements, and get commitments before Queenslanders headed to the polls.

"More than 2700 nominations came in from across Queensland, so it's clear congestion is an issue that really grinds our gears. It costs us time and lost productivity, and that's why we need to address it now," he said.

"As several government elections approach in the year ahead, we'll use this information to lobby politicians and candidates to ensure Queensland's priorities are also theirs."