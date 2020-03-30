Bundaberg restaurant giving 20 meals a day to those in need

THE Taste of Kerala restaurant has been open for only one month but owners Jibin Jacob and Joji Joseph are wanting to help the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We want to donate about 20 meals a day for lunchtime, so we would have them ready by 11am," Mr Jacob said.

"It is a tough time for us as well, as a business in the community, but we want to do something and we can do this without issues."

The pair hope to partner with a community organisation that would pick up and drop off the food to elderly people in need.

"I am a nurse and we both work at the hospital, so this is a part-time business," Mr Jacob said.

"We can help 20 people who need help reach food … that's one meal they don't have to worry about."

The meals will be curry and rice but won't be spicy so will suit everyone's tastebuds.

The lunches will be offered Monday to Saturday. Email info@tasteofkerala.com.au.