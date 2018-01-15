Bundaberg residents encouraged to make 2018 a healthy one

FRESH AS: There are plenty of healthy wholesome goodies to fill your kids' lunchboxes at the farmers markets.

BUNDABERG residents have been asked to make new year health resolutions come true with a few easy "life hacks''.

Molly Blain, the My Health for Life support officer for Wide Bay PHN, said it was often better to make simple, considered changes to your health, rather than trying to tackle major health and lifestyle changes in one go.

"Don't think of it in terms of overhauling your lifestyle because straight away it will make you feel like it

is too big a challenge,'' Ms Blain said.

"Instead, work on being a healthier version of your current self," Ms Blain said.

"Start with swapping a few bad habits with some good ones and focus on making healthier choices wherever you can," she said.

"It might not seem much, but before too long these little changes add up and can make a big difference to your overall health.''

Almost 14 percent of people in Wide Bay have high blood sugar compared to an average of 9 percent across Queensland, while almost 37 percent have high blood pressure compared to 29 percent

Ten healthier choices residents can turn into new year resolutions today include:

Check if you are eligible for the free Queensland Government-funded My Health for Life program.

Drinking a big glass of water as soon as you wake up.

Swapping full cream milk for low-fat milk.

Go cold turkey on soft drink and flavoured milks.

Swap dessert for a piece of delicious fruit.

Learn one new healthy recipe a month.

Eat breakfast every morning (but avoid sugary cereal).

Switch off all electronic devices an hour before bed to establish a pattern of good sleep.

Keep health appointments up to date, including flu shots, a prostate check, breastscreens, the optometrist and dentist.

Check with local councils or go online to search for free fitness programs in your area. Many councils run tai chi, park runs or know of local walking groups.

Ms Blain said while the health of people in the Wide Bay area was generally good, there was always room for improvement.