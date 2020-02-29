Bundaberg resident calling for more GPs to do home visits Bundaberg resident calling for more GPs to do home visits

BEDRIDDEN for more than 22 months, Harold Simpson is a diabetic with emphysema and in need of prescriptions, monthly blood tests, and a doctor who will come to his home.

And after two months of calling around the district to get her husband the help he needs, Jessie Simpson said they finally have a doctor who’ll come to their door.

While thankful to have finally found a doctor to take her husband on, she said there was still a need for more GPs to do home visits in the community.

With the help of carers, Mrs Simpson said she could look after her husband, but they needed a GP who would come to the house.

“There was no possible way for me to get him to in to see the doctor,” she said.

“So I was told to find a doctor who did home visits.

“I rang every surgery I think in the district and nobody’s taking anymore patients or doing house calls.

“So I’m left with a husband who can’t do a thing for himself.”

She said the house call doctor service wasn’t able to arrange blood tests.

Mrs Simpson said she was under the impression there was no bulk billing number for home visits.

However, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said the government provided financial incentives in the form of increased rebates through Medicare to GPs to encourage and support the delivery of home visits to patients who were unable to attend a general practice easily.

“GPs who provide home visits are eligible for an additional $26.75 for a service that is provided during business hours, or $47.45 if the non-urgent home visit is provided after hours,” the spokesperson said.

“This is in addition to the usual MBS rebate for an equivalent consultation at a practice. GPs are able to bulk bill for these services.”

The spokesperson said patients who wanted to discuss the services available in Bundaberg were encouraged to phone the region’s Health Network. Phone the Bundaberg office on 4131 0899.