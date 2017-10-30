Bundaberg rental vacancies increase

RENTERS: People looking for a place to rent in Bundaberg should have more options.

RESIDENTIAL vacancy rates in Bundaberg have weakened, making it easier for renters to find a place to live.

The September REIQ rental vacancy report shows Bundaberg vacancy rates increased to 4 per cent in September from 3.6 per cent in June.

The June result was the tightest rental market number Bundaberg had seen since September 2014 when the vacancy rate sat in the healthy range of 2.9 per cent.

From that date the vacancy numbers weakened to a high of 6.3 per cent in June 2016.

Since then the vacancy rate has been at healthier levels.

The REIQ report says the healthy vacancy rate range, the one that is good for both renters and landlords, is between 2.6 and 3.4 per cent.

Bundaberg's vacancy rate is currently tighter than our northern neighbour Gladstone (5.7 per cent) but weaker than the Fraser Coast to the south.

The Fraser Coast's market is tight at 2.2 per cent.

Despite the weakening Bundaberg market, REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella said the number of weak markets in Queensland fell from 10 in the June quarter to six in the September quarter.

"For so long many rental markets in regional Queensland have been weak," Mr Mercorella said.

"Now, we have just six weak regional markets and those weak markets have shown real improvements.

"These markets are showing the green shoots of recovery and there is reason to be optimistic about the future of the property market in regional Queensland."