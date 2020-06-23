Bundaberg Relay for Life 2020 goes virtual

The relay is set to go ahead in a new way.

WHILE coronavirus restrictions have put an end to many events, Bundaberg's annual Relay for Life has been able to continue, by going online.

Co-chair of the Bundaberg Relay for Life committee, Matt Gees, said the committee had come up with a fun and exciting way for relayers to participate during COVID-19 restrictions.

"The virtual event will look and feel different, but the essential elements will all be there," he said.

"Our Virtual Relay will take on the similarities of a hosted television event.

"We plan on having a broadcast point set up and then using technology to engage with our participants through social media and interviews."

This year's other co-Chair is Trish Mears, who has been Patron for the past 3 years.

Trish said the committee was determined to see Relay for Life continue this year.

"Bundaberg's Relay for Life is so important, not only to raise vital funds for the Cancer Council's research, prevention, information and support services , but also to give support to those who have gone through cancer, and their carers, and to also give comfort to those who have lost loves ones to cancer," Trish said.

"The Virtual Relay for Life will be held on Saturday 8th August for just 4 hours, from 3pm til 7pm, so it's accessible to everyone.

"We're encouraging everyone to register a team - whether they're a school, business, club, friend or family group or even neighbourhood."

Matt said while Coronavirus restrictions had stopped the mass gathering that the event previously catered for, people were being encouraged to participate in a new way.

"They might want to use a park, beach, their sporting club or school oval or even just their own backyard," said Matt.

"What is important is that we will still have the major aspects of Relay for Life as we celebrate those who have fought the battle against cancer and survived and remember those who have fought against cancer and sadly lost that battle."

Registrations are now open and can be made at http://relayforlife.org.au/bundaberg2020

A very special part of every Relay is The Survivors and Carers afternoon tea and this year will be even more special.

Co-ordinators Vince and Donna Habermann will be organising "home delivery" for all cancer survivors and carers who register.

"Our Relay for Life this year will be held virtually via our live Facebook event but we don't want our survivors and carers to miss out on this very important ceremony," Donna said.

"We will be delivering cupcakes and sashes to all our local survivors and carers' homes and having the Mayor Jack Dempsey launch the afternoon tea live on the Facebook page.

"It will be a lot of fun and we want them to sit back, enjoy their afternoon tea and a cuppa and watch Relay in the comfort of their own home and join in #RelayYourWay."

Any cancer survivors and their carers who would like to be a part of this special event can register online at relayforlife.org.au/bundaberg2020; or email RebeccaField@cancerqld.org.au or phone 1300 65 65 85 to request a registration form.

All registrations must be received by Friday, 24 July for catering purposes.