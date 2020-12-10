Bundaberg region’s best hidden gem swimming spots

THE Bundaberg region is home to many famous and much-loved beaches, from the pure blue waters of Woodgate through to the popular spots like Nielson Park and Kellys Beach.

But with school holidays in the works and a long, hot summer to come, where do you go to avoid the crowds?

We look into some of the best hidden gem swimming spots - from those that are a short drive to secret spots a little further away.

The rock pools are Elliott Heads are a popular attraction.

Elliott Heads rock pools

The Elliott Heads rock pools are a special place indeed - the circular formations in the rock provide natural spaces to paddle about without wild waves.

The pools come complete with some amazing natural fauna and are a favourite of local photographers.

The picturesque Utopia Falls at Mount Walsh National Park.

Utopia Falls

With summer a time for rainfall, there's never been a better time to think about planning a trip to Utopia Falls at Mt Walsh near Biggenden.

Years of friction has created rock pools in the granite which provide a perfect place to swim, usually after rain.

The trip requires a drive to Biggenden, then travel 22km along Maryborough-Biggenden Rd and turn right at Innooroolabar Rd.

Then travel about 2.5km and turn right onto the unsealed Utopia Rd.

Continue about 8km until you come across the car park where you will hike about 3km before finding the rock pools.

NATURE: Nikki Buchbach's image of Bucca Crossing.

Bucca Crossing

Bucca Crossing is a tranquil place about 25 minutes' drive from Bundy.

While the downstream area can be a bit rough, the upstream area is much easier to navigate.

People heading to Bucca Crossing love to relax in the water, catch fish and canoe.

There are also bathroom facilities.

Early morning light at Mon Repos Beach.

Mon Repos

While Mon Repos does have some restrictions during turtle season, it still has regular patrols in the summer months.

The beach is relatively safe under normal low wave conditions, but waves greater than 0.5m can induce rips, particularly against the bordering and central rocks.

The beach is currently patrolled from 9am till 5pm on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A baby turtle spotted on Oaks Beach.

Oaks Beach

If you're looking for a patrolled beach with all the trimmings that still has a quiet feel you can't go past Oaks Beach at Burnett Heads.

Swimming at Oaks is relatively safe, but care should be taken if there is surf because of rocks and rip currents.

Hide tide provides good conditions for a surf and you can fish.

Plus on the shore you'll find barbecues, picnic tables, plenty of space to walk and play as well as playground gear for the kids.

Patrols of the beach are carried out seven days a week from 9am until 5pm.