Bundaberg records its coldest summer day

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

IF YOU thought it was a little chilly at your place this weekend, you were right.

Bundaberg recorded its coldest summer day on record yesterday.

Temperatures dropped to 18.2 degrees, but only rose to a wintry 20.1 degrees.

The previous coldest summer day on record for the Rum City, set on February 16, 1949, was a maximum 21.4 degrees.

Bureau of Meteorology's Andrew Bufalino told the NewsMail the cooler weather was driven by an upper trough east of Australia.

The meteorologist said the mercury dropped 10 degrees below the average for this time of year.

He said the slow moving air mass coming from the southern ocean - the Tasman Sea, was the reason some reached for the hot chocolate to warm up.

"The south easterly change happens quite regularly,” he said.

And when the change in atmospheric conditions happened in summer was when the cool change was noticed the most.

Mr Bufalino also said there had been a total of 73.5mm of rain recorded in Bundaberg so far this weekend.

The cool change may have beat a 69 year old record, but you should be able to put away the jumpers and extra blankets as the weather system starts to contract north.

"The later parts of today you should start to see the sun,” he said.

Tomorrow may see some patchy rain and an expected maximum temperature of 25 degrees.