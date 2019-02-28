Bundaberg reaction: Catholic church falls silent

CATHOLIC leaders are staying tight-lipped about the George Pell outcome by passing the buck between offices.

It was revealed on Tuesday that Pell had been found guilty last December of sexually abusing two young choirboys in the 1990s, and yesterday he withdrew his application for bail.

He is Australia's highest-ranking Catholic and the most senior Catholic cleric ever charged with child sex abuse.

The Catholic Parish of Bundaberg did not respond yesterday to questions from the NewsMail, instead handballing the matter to their Sydney communications department.

The NewsMail had already contacted the Sydney department and been told the local Bundaberg parish would be best suited to answer questions.

The Catholic Diocese of Rockhampton, incorporating the Bundaberg region, was also contacted on numerous occasions for comment but had not responded to questions by the time of going to print.

The NewsMail was seeking comment from Catholic leaders about the impact of the child sex abuse issue in the region.

One Catholic who wasn't hiding in the shadows, however, was Pope Francis.

Pell was appointed by Pope Francis to manage the Vatican finances in 2014 and became one of his closest advisers.

Earlier in the week a Vatican spokesperson said the Pope had confirmed precautionary measures already taken against Pell, including a ban on contact with minors and celebrating Mass in public.

Pell has appealed the sentence and maintains he is innocent.

The Catholic religion, like many others, has decreased in popularity over the years.

In 1996 Catholicism had a 27 per cent following in Australia. The 2011 Census figures reflected a decrease to 25.3 per cent, and the 2016 Census a further drop to 22.6 per cent.

The trend in Bundaberg is similar, with a drop in Catholic numbers from 27 per cent in 1996 to 18.4 per cent in 2016.

While some other religions have climbed marginally in popularity, none have gained as much as having no religion, which jumped from 0.8 per cent in 1966 to 30.1 per cent in 2016.

One Bundaberg organisation prepared to comment on Pell was Phoenix House, a counselling service for adults, children and families affected by sexual violence or harm.

Director of services Jason Rushton said he agreed with the judicial decision and backed Pope Francis's actions.

"I totally agree with the decision and I am very happy that it went through the judicial system,” Mr Rushton said.

Mr Rushton said the Pope's decision not to reappoint Pell to his Vatican position was a step in the right direction.

"This is a huge positive change and message the Pope is sending out to the world, and making people accountable for their actions,” Mr Rushton said.

"The Pope is removing a very high public cleric from a visible position of power.

"The message is loud and clear that this type of behaviour will no longer be tolerated, and these type of behaviours are unacceptable to the people we nurture and care for.”

The community worker said there were always people in need of assistance and more could be done for them.

"You are not alone - there are services out there that can help you and guide you through your trauma,” Mr Rushton said.

"However, I have noticed all it takes is one person to come forward with allegations and it opens the doors for others to follow suit, knowing that they are not alone.

"Take that big step and we can learn together how to rebuild your trust, and learn to empower yourself through your life journey.”

Mr Rushton said he could only hope the situation gave people the strength to start a conversation.

"Sexual abuse and inappropriate touching of any form is not OK. Please speak up and ask for support,” he said.

"Empowerment is a strong tool when used properly.”