Bundaberg raids uncover drugs and weapons

27th Feb 2017 2:30 PM
Police carried out a number of raids at the weekend.
Police carried out a number of raids at the weekend. Trevor Veale

IT WAS a busy weekend for detectives and police from the Bundaberg Patrol Group, Wide Bay Burnett Tactical Crime Squad and the Drug Detection Dog team.

Officers carried out a series of raids and intercepted a number of vehicles which resulted in various drug charges being laid.

Among those charged was a 30-year-old Bundaberg West man accused of numerous offences including unlawfully possessing weapons and possessing dangerous drugs after police searched an Electra St address about 7.20pm Saturday.

Also on Saturday, a 26-year-old Bundaberg East man was charged with a series of offences including supplying and possessing dangerous drugs.

The charges came after police stopped a vehicle in Bundaberg Central about 6.15pm.

Police also executed a search warrant at a Svensson St address about 3.45pm Friday before a 42-year-old Svensson Heights woman was charged with permitting use of place and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

Shortly after police searched a McCullough St address where a 26-year-old Kepnock woman was s charged with one count of possessing used utensils or pipes.

The search also resulted in a 31-year-old Kepnock man being charged with possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils or pipes and failing to take reasonable care and precautions in respect of syringe or needle.

Then about 7pm Friday police searched a Bertram St address before charging a 29-year-old Walkervale woman with possessing used drug utensils and a 21-year-old Avoca man with one count each of possessing dangerous drugs and failing to properly dispose of a needle and syringe.

Those charged will face Bundaberg Magistrates Court in April.

