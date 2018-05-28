Bundaberg quenches thirst for ginger research program

IT'S ALL hands on deck with nearly 800 tonnes of ginger expected to go through the Bundaberg Ginger Beer facility in the next three months - an increase of 10 per cent on last year.

With a half century of experience growing and brewing its own ginger, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks is already a world leader in ginger, so it's only natural that the company is collaborating on the first ginger research and development program.

The study will advance the brand's knowledge of ginger-growing techniques and help it to continue to provide consumers with the best tasting ginger beverages.

The study comes as consumer demand for ginger continues to see strong growth.

Ginger is rising in popularity as an ingredient in beverage products thanks to the consumer trend of exotic and spicy flavours.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO John McLean said it was fundamental to the industry to continue to find ways to ensure the quality of ingredients.

"This innovative research study will allow us to optimise our growing techniques and expand our knowledge, to both continue to produce the best tasting ginger beverages in the world and help to attract larger scale growers to the ginger industry,” Mr McLean said.

In collaboration with CQUniversity's Institute for Future Farming Systems, the 12-month research program is focused on the development of unique growing techniques and the investigation of the impact of varied agronomic practices and environmental conditions on the compositional characteristics of ginger.

It is the first program to focus on processing-grade ginger and the complexities of large-scale production.

The knowledge will be applied to optimise the flavour of the ginger used in Bundaberg's drinks and to advance the ginger industry in Australia while providing high quality ginger beverages around the world.

While the results will not be available until the ginger season ends, the study has already shown Bundaberg Brewed Drinks will be able to support its local growers with a supply of certified ginger.

Bundaberg's head of farming operations, Ross Maxwell, is leading the innovation project and working alongside Jamel Fani, an Iraqi PhD student from CQUniversity.

With a background in compositional analysis of medicinal herbs, Mr Fani has a keen interest in ginger, a crop grown in both Australia and Iraq, and hopes his research contributes to Bundaberg's iconic drinks while also providing him key learnings to share with his home country.