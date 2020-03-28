Bundaberg prepoll number increase confirmed

Voters line-up on Friday afternoon, although keep their distance.

PREPOLL voting has increased more than 30 per cent in the Bundaberg local government area when compared to the 2016 election.

This is according to the Electoral Commission of Queensland’s data of votes counting up until 10am yesterday.

Judging from the line outside the polling booth in Maryborough St, four hours later, that percentage increase is set to be even higher.

But voters in the queue at 2pm looked to be monitoring the 1.5 metre distance.

At the polling booth in Bundaberg, at 2pm, on Friday.

Queensland chief health officer Jeannette Young said there would be no risk in voting today.

“We know due to our fantastic prepolling arrangements and the way Queenslanders have responded and with the postal vote process … we know the number of Queenslanders left to vote on Saturday will be relatively small.”

Voter Alan Walker said he did not have any opinion about being at the polls yesterday, except “sanity will prevail.”

An unidentified voter said he had concerns about the process during a pandemic.

“Everyone is pretty close but it’s compulsory so you’ve got to do it,” he said.

An ECQ spokeswoman said 24,087 electors had been marked down as having voted as of 10am yesterday.

There were 68,897 enrolled electors in the LGA.

While contacting candidates about their ideas on how Bundaberg should manage the impacts of coronavirus, one of them predicted there would only be 10,000 at the polling booths today.

Scott Allison said the ECQ data would not consider postal votes, or absentees.

“I reckon the decision basically is made,” Mr Allison said.