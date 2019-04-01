Bundaberg Port investment will open the door for trade

HINKLER DEAL: Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey and Fraser Coast Council deputy mayor Darren Everard at the doors of Parliament House.

HINKLER DEAL: Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey and Fraser Coast Council deputy mayor Darren Everard at the doors of Parliament House. Contributed

THE doors for trade will open wide for the region after $10 million dollars was announced for the Bundaberg Port.

Standing at the doors of Parliament House in Canberra Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey announced the game changing funds in the Regional Deal.

The Federal Government will invest $172.9 million to the Hinkler Regional Deal to support initiatives that will boost economic growth and create more job opportunities in the region.

The $10 million will be for construction of a multi-user conveyor, which will enable ships to be loaded and unloaded at the Bundaberg Port by local businesses.

At the moment in order to do this, businesses need to use the sugar industry's infrastructure.

"This means we can now move on with more businesses locally,” Mr Pitt said.

"I know there are a lot of companies out there who are looking to use the Bundaberg Port for exports.”

Mr Pitt said the flow-on effect would benefit communities right around the Wide Bay.

Mr McCormack said the government's funding contribution included support for a number of important infrastructure and transport projects.

"These types of projects are vital in helping to drive the local economy and ensure that the region is well-placed to take advantage of emerging opportunities, such as in agriculture and tourism,” Mr McCormack said.

Fraser Coast Council also got $40m for its Hervey Bay town centre redevelopment and $7.7m for the Urraween Rd/Boundary Rd extension.

