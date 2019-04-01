Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HINKLER DEAL: Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey and Fraser Coast Council deputy mayor Darren Everard at the doors of Parliament House.
HINKLER DEAL: Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey and Fraser Coast Council deputy mayor Darren Everard at the doors of Parliament House. Contributed
News

Bundaberg Port investment will open the door for trade

Emma Reid
by
1st Apr 2019 5:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE doors for trade will open wide for the region after $10 million dollars was announced for the Bundaberg Port.

Standing at the doors of Parliament House in Canberra Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey announced the game changing funds in the Regional Deal.

The Federal Government will invest $172.9 million to the Hinkler Regional Deal to support initiatives that will boost economic growth and create more job opportunities in the region.

The $10 million will be for construction of a multi-user conveyor, which will enable ships to be loaded and unloaded at the Bundaberg Port by local businesses.

At the moment in order to do this, businesses need to use the sugar industry's infrastructure.

"This means we can now move on with more businesses locally,” Mr Pitt said.

"I know there are a lot of companies out there who are looking to use the Bundaberg Port for exports.”

Mr Pitt said the flow-on effect would benefit communities right around the Wide Bay.

Mr McCormack said the government's funding contribution included support for a number of important infrastructure and transport projects.

"These types of projects are vital in helping to drive the local economy and ensure that the region is well-placed to take advantage of emerging opportunities, such as in agriculture and tourism,” Mr McCormack said.

Fraser Coast Council also got $40m for its Hervey Bay town centre redevelopment and $7.7m for the Urraween Rd/Boundary Rd extension.

Find out what the $10m port invest will mean for trade and the region in tomorrow's NewsMail.

bundaberg bundaberg port gladstone port corporation regional deal
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    REVEALED: When the new East Bundy KFC will open

    premium_icon REVEALED: When the new East Bundy KFC will open

    News GET finger lickin' ready Bundy, works have begun on the new East KFC store, in what's sure to be music to the ears of fried chicken fans.

    Regional Deal is 'Pitt's feeble attempt to buy votes'

    premium_icon Regional Deal is 'Pitt's feeble attempt to buy votes'

    Politics Hinkler candidate says Regional Deal announcement is to buy votes

    History making: Deal will unlock the riverside potential

    premium_icon History making: Deal will unlock the riverside potential

    Council News DEMPSEY: Biggest announcement in Bundaberg's history