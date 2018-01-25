Bundaberg police searching for white Toyota Hilux driver

POLICE are seeking public assistance to find a driver who's behaviour on the road could have ended in tragedy.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the incident occurred on January 15 about 1.45pm along Bargara Road and Bundaberg Ring Road intersection, Bundaberg East.

"It is alleged that a white coloured Toyota Hilux utility was driven by a male person who accelerated through a red light at approximately 70km/h,” she said.

"Information received indicates it was an extremely close call where a collision with other vehicles may have led to a fatality or serious injury. Further information suggests the driver proceeded along Bargara Road to Bargara, tailgating other vehicles.”

If you have any information phone Policelink on 131444.