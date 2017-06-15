Bundaberg police officers bullied, union claims

BUNDABERG police officers are being bullied at work according to the police union.

Claims of bullying and segregation within the Wide Bay and Burnett District policing unit were made public today.

Queensland Police Union of Employees general secretary Mick Barnes said police officers from Bundaberg and the Wide Bay Burnett District were involved in complaints against their management's practices.

"The officers here do a great job and unfortunately through some management practices, they are being segregated and prevented in going about doing their job,” Mr Barnes said.

"Even to the point of last year they were directed not to attend church services for National Police Remembrance Day.”

"Their (management's) argument is if officers are unarmed they shouldn't be out in the community.”

Mr Barnes said the bullying behaviours had been happening for a long time and recent amendments to the Industrial Relation Act had now allowed an investigation to commence in Bundaberg and the Wide Bay.

"We are up here today to speak to officers, to get affidavits and put together a matter for the Industrial Relations Commission,” Mr Barnes said.

He said the situation was a first in the union's history and an investigation of this nature had never been considered before.

"It's not industrial action but it is an investigation that we are taking with the view of putting the matter before the Industrial Relations Commission,” Mr Barnes said.

"We have raised these issues with senior management within the police service but that has been to no avail and that is exactly why we are here.”

Mr Barnes said as recently as this week police officers were being told not to attend certain events by management.

"These officers... have to take days off to attend community forums because the police service, through the management of the Wide Bay Burnett District Office, won't allow them to attend,” he said.

"Bundaberg has been a good area and what is under attack is the proactive nature of policing and creating those community partnerships.”

"The people at the centre of this are not only individual police officers but also the community of Bundaberg itself.”

The NewsMail contacted the Police Commissioner and Police Minister for comment.

A QPS media spokesperson said the Queensland Police Service was aware of an industrial relations matter between an officer and management.

"This matter is being looked into and, as such, it would be inappropriate to comment further due to privacy considerations,” the spokesperson said.

"The QPS has a zero-tolerance to bullying in the workplace and values the well-being of all staff.”