Bundaberg police investigating stolen car

A silver 2005 Toyota Echo sedan with NSW number plates, similar to the one pictured, was stolen from Hinkler Ave in Bundaberg North.

BUNDABERG police are appealing for assistance in regards to theft crimes around the Bundaberg region.

At 11.12pm Monday, an unknown person attempted to enter a number of vehicles on Hinkler Ave at Bundaberg North.

The unknown person has then stolen a silver 2005 Toyota Echo sedan with NSW number plates that have black letters on a white background, similar to the one pictured.

Inside the car were two laptops, a Nintendo Switch and personal identification.

The person is described as caucasian with quite pale skin, late teens shoulder length hair and of slight stature.

Police are currently investigating and request that if anyone has any information in relation to the matter or the identification of the person, who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries to contact Police and quote the reference QP2001354373.

Bundaberg police are also looking for a mobility scooter which was stolen from a Woondooma St home between Friday and Yesterday.

The scooter is described as electric and blue in colour without a roof or cover.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police and quote the reference QP2001360031.

If you have information that can help police with their investigations you can call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.