Bundaberg police crime round-up

BETWEEN 1-3.30pm on the Monday a home on Burnett St, Bundaberg South, was unlawfully entered by an unknown person.

Police are investigating the matter and request that if anyone has any information in relation to the matter to contact police on 131 44 and quote QP2000591461.

It is also a timely reminder for residents to be on the look-out for any suspicious behaviour in the area to report it to police.

In a separate incident, between 7.20pm on Saturday and and 7.20am Sunday a vehicle parked on Robert St, Bundaberg South was unlawfully entered and property stolen.

Stolen property included:

An RM Williams wallet

Bank cards

ID cards

A Stanley sockets 42-piece set valued at $149.89

A spanner set

Five Jarvis Walker fishing reels (red, blue and gold in colour) valued at $150

Two fishing rods (1 x 6ft 1 x 6.4inch)

Police are investigating the matter and request that if anyone has information in relation to the matter or the stolen property items to contact police and quote QP2000580057.