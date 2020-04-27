Bundaberg police charge teen with 30 offences

DETECTIVES from the Bundaberg Property Crime Unit have arrested a 17-year-old Bundaberg boy and charged him with a number of offences between April 20 and April 26.

Police allege the boy broke into multiple homes in the Coral Cove, Bargara, Innes Park and Bundaberg areas.

He allegedly stole keys, bank cards, personal accessories, money, a prescription pad, tools, bicycles, helmets and a first aid kit.

The boy has been charged with 30 offences including stealing, six counts of receiving tainted property, four counts of enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence, 18 counts of enter premises and commit indictable offence by break and attempted enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence.

The boy will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court.