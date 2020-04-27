Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police station sign.
Police station sign.
News

Bundaberg police charge teen with 30 offences

27th Apr 2020 10:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES from the Bundaberg Property Crime Unit have arrested a 17-year-old Bundaberg boy and charged him with a number of offences between April 20 and April 26.

Police allege the boy broke into multiple homes in the Coral Cove, Bargara, Innes Park and Bundaberg areas.

He allegedly stole keys, bank cards, personal accessories, money, a prescription pad, tools, bicycles, helmets and a first aid kit.

The boy has been charged with 30 offences including stealing, six counts of receiving tainted property, four counts of enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence, 18 counts of enter premises and commit indictable offence by break and attempted enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence.

The boy will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

bundaberg police qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police nab alleged fire bug after fierce scene

        premium_icon Police nab alleged fire bug after fierce scene

        Crime CHILDERS police have nabbed an alleged fire bug after a fierce scene on a quiet street.

        ISOLATED IN PARADISE: Shutdown leaves island a ghost town

        premium_icon ISOLATED IN PARADISE: Shutdown leaves island a ghost town

        News David and his wife haven’t left the island in more than four weeks

        Full guide to what's allowed after easing of restrictions

        premium_icon Full guide to what's allowed after easing of restrictions

        News COVID-19 restrictions eased in QLD to allow recreation