TradeNow’s founder and Bundaberg plumber Matt Brennan said TradeNow is a great solution for both consumers and businesses. Photo: Contributed
News

Bundaberg plumber creates ‘pay later’ trades app in Oz first

Rhylea Millar
29th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
AFTER running his own business for the last decade, a Bundaberg tradie has used his experience to create an app that allows customers to pay for trades and services over time.

Bundaberg start-up and Australian first, the TradeNow smartphone app is supported by Zip.

TradeNow’s founder and Bundaberg local Matt Brennan said TradeNow is a great solution for both consumers and businesses.
Founder Matt Brennan said he was proud to release the app in his hometown of Bundaberg and where he currently works as a plumber.

"Consumers can purchase trade work up to $5000 now and pay it off over time, interest free," Mr Brennan said.

The app allows consumers to find registered trades businesses and services within their area, apply for a Zip account and get the job done without the upfront cost.

Whether it be the installation of an airconditioner, landscaping the backyard, repairs, renovations or the emergency jobs, all work can be paid off overtime using the app.

"Businesses in our network convert more quotes, spend less time on admin, and get paid fast (and) invoices are paid within 24 hours of being accepted by customers.

"This means owners can focus their time and energy on building their business rather than chasing outstanding payments."

 

TradeNow is available to download from the App Store and Google Play.
All qualified and licenced trade services are welcome to sign up and can start invoicing immediately.

TradeNow is now available to download on the App Store and Google Play.

For more information, visit tradenowapp.com

