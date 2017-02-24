Bundaberg picks up 3610 new voters in electoral shake-up

REDRAW: Branyan, Ashfield and Kalkie have been added to the seat of Bundaberg.

PLENTY of Queensland MPs are scrambling for their careers after sweeping changes were proposed to the state's electoral map but our local MPs seem quite unperturbed.

Hailed as the biggest change in 30 years, Queensland Redistribution Commission's redesign of the electoral boundaries will see Bundaberg pick up 3610 voters from the Burnett electorate.

The suburbs of Ashfield, Kalkie, a portion of Branyan north of Childers Rd along with parts of Bundaberg North and Woongarra have been affected.

In its report, the Commission says it selected these areas to "try and best capture urban developments that had expanded outside of Bundaberg's existing boundaries”.

Bundaberg had 30,313 voters in August, 12.54% below quota.

The proposed electorate has 33,923 voters, 2.8% above quota and is predicted to reach 36, 219 electors by 2023.

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson she looked forward to meeting her new constituents.

"I welcome the changes and I will be making connections with the new electors to Bundaberg in the coming weeks,” he said

"I have already represented many of these people. My focus will be informing the electors of the change and how they can contact me if they have any issues or concerns.”

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said he was disappointed to lose some areas but it was inevitable.

"Initially I must say given considering we knew it was going to be the biggest shake-up and the biggest review in some 30 years, to see what has happened for our region, I couldn't be happier,” he said.

The Burnett region has expanded west and picked up some areas from Callide.

The boundary now follows the Kolan River gaining the balance of South Kolan, Bucca, Avondale, Waterloo, Yandaran, Mullet Creek, Watalgan and Rosedale along with communities of Monduran, Abbotsford and Waterloo.

Visit www.ecq.qld.gov.au.