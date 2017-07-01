Bundaberg photographer's work to be put on show

Tim Peek with a selection of photograpghs taken by his dad.

A NEW exhibition will celebrate the work of late photographer Ray Peek.

Mr Peek was born in Gin Gin on July 7, 1930 and rose to prominence as a well-known, talented photographer.

In 1937 his family moved to El Arish, but the threat of Japanese invasion in the north saw them return to Bundaberg.

A sweet portrait taken by the late Ray Peek. contributed

Mr Peek started his working life at the Charles Ross Studio in 1947. He then opened his own studio in Earls Crt when he was 25.

During his career he did work for Massey Ferguson, the Bundaberg Foundry, Austoft, the NewsMail, Coastline and national companies and taught at TAFE.

One of Mr Peek's creative shots. contributed

Mr Peek won the Hasselblad Portrait Prize in 1986 and scored fifth place in the US Camera World Competition.

In the Moments of Love, Intimacy and Kinship competition 40,000 pictures from 70 countries were submitted, and Mr Peek's photo of Morris Dingle and his grandsons mustering cattle was judged the best from Australia.

Mr Peek retired in 1997 and in 2008 published a book of his photographs - Peek: A Peek at Life.

Mr Peek's son Tim was recently in Bundaberg sharing some of his photos for the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery's A Fortunate Man exhibition.

The exhibition will showcase images taken by Mr Peek, many from people's own personal collections.

It will be held from Friday, July 7.