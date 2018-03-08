Bundaberg pets dumped, killed for no reason

Bundaberg Adoption Centre's Donna Wolgast says the surrender portal is reducing the number of animals left at the RSPCA.

HUNDREDS of pets are being abandoned each year in Bundaberg through no fault of their own and many are being killed as a result.

Most Bundaberg residents who dump their dogs and cats, do so for no reason, NewsRegional analysis of Queensland animal surrender data shows.

A total of 689 pets from our region were handed to the RSPCA from October 21, 2015, to June 29, 2017.

NewsRegional analysis of RSPCA surrender data shows 416 local pets were abandoned without reason in the 20 months.

Unwanted litter, moving, unwanted, owner health, can't afford and last of litter were the other top excuses.

Owner going into a care facility, destructive, yard too small, behaviour issues and unwanted gift were the least common excuses.

Just 22 of the animals were reclaimed, 559 were adopted and 69 were put down.

Each abandoned animal costs the RSPCA about $25 a day to look after.

Last year, the RSPCA rolled out technology designed to reduce surrenders and save it money in the long term.

The technology has reduced pet surrender rates by 22 per cent.

RSCPA Qld Bundaberg Adoption Centre acting manager Donna Wolgast said the portal was a simple online tool providing a personalised experience tailored to a person's specific pet and its problems - for example escaping or having unwanted litters.

Ms Woolgast said the portal gave users helpful solutions and resources that empowered them to seek alternatives to abandoning their pets.

"The portal is giving owners options that they probably have not even thought about," Ms Wolgast said.

"A lot of the reasons behind surrendering can be easily fixed - it just depends whether or not the owner wants to persevere with fixing the issue."

RSPCA Queensland spokeswoman Ronelle Reid said as well as reducing costs, the portal would ease the strain on Bundaberg RSPCA staff and resources.

"These surrenders also place a strain on our staff and increase the wait time for owners who may urgently need to surrender their pets, such as in the case of a terminal illness diagnosis," Ms Reid said.

The surrender portal is at www.rspcaqld.org.au/what-we-do/find-homes-for-animals/surrender-your-pet. - NewsRegional

WHY WE DUMPED OUR PETS

Top 10 explanations for animal surrenders in Bundaberg, October 21, 2015, to June 29, 2017

No reason: 416

Unwanted litter: 62

Moving house: 31

Unwanted: 24

Owner Ill health: 14

Can't afford: 13

Last of litter: 13

Too many dogs: 11

Formerly Stray: 11

Landlord won't allow: 10

Total surrendered: 689

Adopted: 559

Euthanised: 69

Reclaimed: 22

Source: RSPCA Queensland