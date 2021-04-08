Menu
Wednesday night was a busy one for emergency services after crews from QAS were called to separate crashes.
Bundaberg paramedics kept busy with overnight crashes

Rhylea Millar
8th Apr 2021 1:30 PM
The first incident was a two-vehicle crash on the intersection of Moore Park and Booloongie Rds, Gooburrum.

Three stable patients were assessed at the scene about 8.36pm.

Of the patients two females aged in their mid-teens and 20s were transported to Bundaberg Hospital for observation.

Later that night about 9.45pm, paramedics responded to a single-vehicle crash on Goodwood Rd in Alloway.

One patient with neck pain was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

