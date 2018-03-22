Bundaberg paramedic dies in New Zealand abseil fall

A BUNDABERG paramedic has died while abseiling in New Zealand.

Verena Jantje Kuhl, known as Jantje, fell 100m to her death near Arthur's Pass, in the Southern Alps of New Zealand's South Island, on Sunday afternoon.

Ms Kuehl, aged in her 30s, started work as an advanced care paramedic and flight paramedic in Bundaberg in 2014 with the Wide Bay Local Ambulance Service Network.

TRAGIC LOSS: Bundaberg paramedic Verena Jantje Kuhl Facebook

According to New Zealand's Greymouth Star, Ms Kuhl and her partner were canyoning at the Twin Creek Falls, near Temple Basin, when she fell between 90m and 100m.

Her partner then abseiled down and found her about halfway down the falls, where they split in two, and activated his personal locator beacon just before 4pm.

A rescue helicopter was dispatched from Greymouth and the crew arrived to find that Ms Kuhel had died.

"The man roped his way down to the bottom to where his partner was," pilot Angus Taylor said.

TRAGIC LOSS: Bundaberg paramedic Verena Jantje Kuehl. Facebook

A paramedic on board the helicopter confirmed the death and the search then became a recovery operation, the helicopter helping to winch the body from the scene about 6.30pm.

Mr Taylor said the couple had apparently been on an extended climbing and canyoning holiday.

TRAGIC LOSS: Jantje Kühl was a keen abseiler. Facebook

Arthur's Pass was intended as the last stop before Ms Kuhl's return to Bundaberg.

New Zealand police described the pair as experienced climbers and said an investigation was underway.

Social media accounts show a fun-loving and adventurous Ms Kuhl led an active life abseiling, surfing and paddle boarding as well as spending time with Australian wildlife.

A view of the Twin Creek Falls near Temple Basin, where the tragedy occurred at the weekend. NZCC West Coast Rescue Helicopte