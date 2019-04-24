Bundaberg, North Burnett Anzac Day Services

WITH Anzac Day celebrations and commemorations set to go into motion tomorrow, here is a list of services throughout the Bundaberg and North Burnett regions.

This list has been compiled from the respective websites of the two councils.

Bundaberg region

Apple Tree Creek

The Apple Tree Creek Dawn Service will be held at the memorial from 5.20am.

Bargara

The dawn service parade wll march at 5.30am from Bauer St to the Bargara War Memorial. There will also be a gunfire breakfast at the Bargara Beach Hotel.

Bucca

The Bucca dawn service parade will assemble at 4.20am from the Bucca Community Hall, Memorial Gardens And Plaque. A breakfast will be held at the hall.

Bundaberg

The Bundaberg Dawn Service will assemble outside the Bundaberg RSL at 4.10am. There will be a breakfast and morning tea available at the RSL for veterans/ex and current service members.

The Civic Service will start with a march at 8.30am from Bourbong St to the Cenotaph and through to Anzac Park for the service.

Burnett Heads

The Civic Service will start with a parade march at 2.45pn from Zunker St to the Memorial Park.

Buxton

A Memorial Service will be held at the Buxton Riverside Memorial from 10am there will be a free morning tea after the service.

Childers

The Dawn Service march will take place at 4.28am from the Childers RSL to the Memorial Precinct. A gunfire breakfast will be held at the Isis RSL.

The Civic Service will start at 9.55am with a parade march from the corner of Churchill and North St to Isis Cultural Centre. Refreshments and lunch available at the Isis RSL.

Cordalba

The Dawn Service parade will start at 5.40am from Queen St to Memorial Park. A gunfire breakfast will be available at the Cordalba Pub.

Doolbi

The Doolbi Dawn Service will be held from 4.55am at the Doolbi Memorial.

Elliott Heads

The Dawn Service at the Submarine Lookout in Elliott Heads will start at 5.30am.

The Elliott Heads Memorial Service will also be at the Submarine Lookout at 11.15am.

Gin Gin

The Dawn Service will be held at 4am with a parade march from the Gin Gin RSL to the Cenotaph. A breakfast at the showgrounds will be held from 5am.

The Gin Gin Civic Service will start at 9.30am from the Gin Gin RSL to the Cenotaph.

Moore Park Beach

The Dawn Service will be held at 5.30am at the Anzac Memorial Park, Anzac Parade, Moore Park Beach, with a gunfire breakfast at the Moore Park Beach Bowls and Sports Club.

The Moore Park Beach Civic Service will begin with a parade march at 11.30am from Community Hall to Anzac Memorial Park.

Rosedale

The Rosedale Dawn Service will be held from 5.45am at James St to the Memorial Hall.

South Kolan

The South Kolan Dawn Service will be held at 6am with a parade march from the school to monument. A breakfast will be available at the South Kolan Sports Reserve at 7.30am.

War Nurses Service

A service will be held at 10.15am, after the Bundaberg Civic Service, at the War Nurses Memorial Park. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Woodgate Beach

The Woodgate Beach Dawn Service will be held at 5am at the Centenary of Anzac Memorial Community Park, on The Esplanade. Refreshments will be available at the Community Hall.

The Woodgate Beach Civic Service will see the parade march at 10am to the Centenary of Anzac Memorial Community Park.

North Burnett region

Biggenden

Mt Walsh Commemorative Hike (including dawn service at the summit) 2.30am Mt Walsh Picnic Area, National Park Road, Lakeside. Contact Moira: 0458 365 051. (Bookings essential. Costs associated).

Degilbo Dawn Service 5:10am Degilbo Memorial, Gooroolba/Biggenden Road. Followed by a light breakfast.

Biggenden March 8:15am Assemble at Biggenden Town CWA Rooms, Edward Street. The Commemoration Service will be held from 8.30am at the Biggenden Memorial Hall, Corner Victoria and Frederick Streets. Followed by Morning Tea.

Eidsvold

Eidsvold Dawn Service will be held at 5:30am Apex Park, Moreton Street. While the march is at 9.30am, assemble from 9am at RSL Hall, Moreton Street.

The Commemoration Service will follow the march at the Eidsvold Community Hall, Moreton Street.

Gayndah

Gayndah Dawn Service 5:00am Cenotaph, Capper Street. The march will be held at 10am, with a 9.45am assemble time at the Gayndah Court House, Capper Street. A Commemoration

Service will take place at the Cenotaph at Capper St at 10.15am. This will be followed by public meeting at the Gayndah Community Hall.

Gooroolba Commemoration Service 8:00am Gooroolba Memorial, Biggenden/Gooroolba Road.

Monto

Monto Dawn Service will be held 5.45am at the Monto RSL Club, Rutherford St and will be followed by a community breakfast.

The march 9.40am, with a 9.30am assemble, at Monto RSL Club, Rutherford St, will be held before the Commemoration Service at 10am at the Monto Community Hall, Newton St.

Mt Perry

The Mt Perry Dawn Service will be held at 5.30am at the Cenotaph, Memorial Park, Heusman St, followed by a barbecue breakfast. The 11am march with a 10.45am assemble at the General Store, will be superceeded by a Commemoration Service at 11.05am in Memorial Park, Heusman St.

This will be followed by luncheon in the community hall.

Mundubbera

Mundubbera Dawn Service will be held at 5am, with a 4.30am muster at Mundubbera RSL Hall, Bauer Street.

The Commemoration Service will be at 10. 30am Mundubbera Town Hall, Lyons St, folloed by a march.