Bundaberg mum's amazing transformation of Bunnings cubby

A BUNDABERG mum has turned a cubby house from Bunnings into a stylish Hamptons-inspired haven for her three daughters - and she drew inspiration from the real-life home she and her husband want to build for themselves.

Eleesha Quinn, 34, recently told the Daily Mail's Femail that she carried out the epic project in two weeks for her daughters Logan, 7, Aleeia, 5, and Isla, 3, and now they will have 'something that will keep them entertained for years'.

"I wanted the cubby to be an extension of the type of style I like and what we hope to build with our own home," Eleesha said.

"Now, my husband and I can sit and look at it and think that it's aesthetically pleasing, rather than just enjoyable for the girls."

To make the cubby, Eleesha purchased the $1896 Stilla Hideout Tower Cubby House from Bunnings Warehouse.

Ms Quinn has a massive following on Instagram, with 196,000 followers who enjoy her lifestyle posts.

