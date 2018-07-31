Bundaberg MP wants electricity bill savings for region

MEMBER for Bundaberg David Batt has responded to a statement released by Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham on July 27.

The media release said the findings of a report by the Queensland Competition Authority showed residents that shopped around for the best deal for their electricity bill could save an average of $204, and businesses an average of $332 annually.

Mr Batt said Labor is forgetting and ignoring Queenslanders who live outside of the south-east region - and feels residents are faced with limited options.

"The release boasts about how households are saving hundreds of dollars each year purely because they're able to shop around for the best deal,” Mr Batt said.

"The simple fact is, regional Queensland has no competition, so we end up being exorbitantly over charged.

"Our LNP team has announced that if we form government at the 2020 election, we will bring the desperately needed competition to regional Queensland, saving households up to $900 over three years.”

Dr Lynham said regional Queenslanders won't be left in the dark, and the "$2 billion Affordable Energy Plan continues to place downward pressure on power prices”.

"Regional Queenslanders will also win electricity bill savings, because government will invest almost half-a-billion dollars this year to keep regional and SEQ prices on a par,” Dr Lynham said.

"From 1 July, major retailers reduced prices by between 1.3 per cent and 3.8 per cent in SEQ, and by 1.3 per cent in regional Queensland.”

Mr Batt is calling for locals to sign a petition to show the government "something needs to change” about electricity bill prices. https://queensland.typeform.com/to/Z3jQfd