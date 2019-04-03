Bundaberg mother strikes pub worker, evades taxi fare

FINED: Kristy Ann Fisher plead guilty to four charges at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

FINED: Kristy Ann Fisher plead guilty to four charges at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday. contributed

A BUNDABERG mother has been fined $1200 after she attacked a bar worker and made off from a taxi without paying the fare.

The Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard on February 3 Kristy Ann Fisher was at The Club Hotel when at 3.30am she ran up to a worker and pushed her in the chest, sending her back through the doors of the establishment.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said Fisher, who plead guilty to all four charges, had history with the worker and went to confront her.

When police arrested the defendant she fought against them and continued to yell and shout.

"She had to be restrained and later on told police, 'I can sort things out with my mouth and fists'," Sgt Burgess said.

The court heard that on the same night, Fisher committed one count of fraud after dishonestly making off without paying her taxi fare.

"She got in a taxi, couldn't make payment as required," Sgt Burgess said.

A total of $47.30 was left owing to the driver, which Fisher later paid.

Following the incident at The Club Fisher was issued with a banning notice for 10 days however attended some 7 days later where police were immediately notified.

"She used her I.D. to be scanned," Sgt Burgess said.

"She was a bit drunk, carried on, she struck somebody, there was no injury caused, and then she obstructed police when they were trying to arrest her."

Defence lawyer Gavin James said his 25-year-old client thought she was only banned from the Central Hotel but found out upon attending The Club Hotel that that was not the case.

"She has a four-year-old child... and in relation to the evade charge, she has paid the restitution," Mr James said.

Sgt Burgess said while Fisher's history was minimal, there were a number of other public nuisance, assault and obstruct police charges on her file.

Acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring said Fisher's history had all been from some five years ago before giving birth to her now four-year-old child.

"It's not good that you're starting up again now, you've got a young child," he said.

Mr Lavaring fined Fisher $200 for the evasion offence, $200 for breaching the banning notice and $800 for the public nuisance and obstructing police charges.