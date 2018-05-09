Menu
BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey has slammed this year's Federal Budget saying it has left us out in the cold.
Bundaberg mayor slams Budget: No money for us

Emma Reid
by
9th May 2018 9:55 AM
The Budget was handed down last night by Treasurer Scott Morrison and it seems Hinkler didn't get a look in.

READ: Keith Pitt explains why 49,000 Hinkler residents are better off from the Budget.

"The Budget was good for most of Australia, except Bundaberg,” Cr Dempsey said.

He said all Australians would benefit from tax cuts, superannuation reform and extra funding for aged care.

"But when it comes to infrastructure, everyone's a winner it seems, except Bundaberg,” Cr Dempsey said.

"There was no game changer to stimulate the local economy and address our region's chronic socio-economic disadvantage.”

Cr Dempsey has been very vocal in the past calling for government department agencies to be spread across regional areas.

"There was no decentralisation of federal agencies to Bundaberg,” he said.

He said the lack of funding for Bundaberg was disappointing.

"There was no money for a Wide Bay City Deal,” Cr Dempsey said.

"There was no investment in the Port of Bundaberg.”

The next step would be for council to continue to argue the case for infrastructure in the Bundaberg region that creates jobs, Cr Dempsey said.

The NewsMail is seeking a response from Hinkler MP Keith Pitt to Cr Dempsey's comments.

