CHARGES LAID: A man has been tasered after police responded to a DV incident.

POLICE have tasered a man after responding to an alleged domestic violence incident overnight.

A police spokeswoman said offices responded to a Branyan address about 8.30pm Sunday.

"Police were called and when they arrived a male was still in a highly agitated and aggressive state and police had to use a taser," she said.

A 44-year-old man was charged with contravening a domestic violence order and assault/obstruct police.