33°
News

Bundaberg man smears faeces around cell

Emily Burley | 2nd Dec 2016 7:17 PM
VIOLENCE IS NOT OK: Domestic violence is an increasing problem in the Bundaberg area.
VIOLENCE IS NOT OK: Domestic violence is an increasing problem in the Bundaberg area.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A BUNDABERG man has avoided jail after burning his 16-year-old girlfriend's face with hot coffee.

The man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to a string of charges, including assault occasioning bodily harm, contravening a domestic violence order, wilful damage, drug possession, possessing drug pipes, obstructing police and breach of bail.

Magistrate Melanie Ho heard the girl suffered scalding and small blisters when she was attacked at Bundaberg North Shopping Centre on August 2.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said the man, then 18, had approached her after she finished work at the centre demanding to speak to her.

When she attempted to walk away, the man spat and threw his coffee at her, missing her both times.

He then squashed the cup of coffee she was holding, causing it to splash and burn her face and ear.

She sought refuge in a nearby shop until police arrested the man a short time later.

The incident contravened a May 25 domestic violence order.

A second domestic violence order to protect the man's mother was made a month later.

Police were called to the Bundaberg home he shares with his mother at 1.15am on June 23 and found the man "highly agitated and aggressive” in the driveway.

Sgt Stevens said the man yelled at officers and resisted when they attempted to restrain him.

The man was kicking at police after being secured on the ground and had to be handcuffed.

Smelling cannabis, police searched his bum-bag, finding 30.7g of the drug. They then searched his room, finding a further 178.9g, plus 7.4g of cannabis seeds and two bongs.

Police were responding to an incident which started after the man's mother would only give him one pain relief tablet for an ear ache.

He began throwing cans of dog food around the house in anger and then at his mother's car, smashing two windows.

Unlike the domestic violence order to protect his partner, the one for his mother does not ban contact and they continue to live together.

He contravened the order against his mother on July 5, after she refused to drive him to Gladstone.

He told her he needed to go to Gladstone because "the police, government, bikie gangs and some guy doing tests on drugs” were after him.

Sgt Stevens said the man grabbed a bag and cane knife and said he was going to "rob the servo and steal a car” to get to Gladstone.

Walking down the driveway, he said: "No one's going to help me, I might as well kill myself because I'm already dead anyway.”

He then returned to the house where his mother had locked herself inside, bashing on the door and demanding car keys.

She called police, who found him underneath the house.

He was arrested and taken to Bundaberg Police Station, where he remained "aggressive and uncooperative”.

He was placed in a violent detention cell, where police observed via CCTV the man attempting to tie his shirt around his neck.

They confiscated his clothing and in protest, the man said he would defecate in the cell if his clothes weren't returned.

He then used his hands to smear faeces up the walls, door and ceiling of the cell, and on a camera.

Upon his release, the man was ordered by a Bundaberg magistrate to attend Bundaberg Mental Health Unit within 24 hours, but he failed to do so.

Lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said the man suffered mental health issues but wasn't able to provide evidence of this in court.

Ms Ho said the man's actions were likely the result of a "temporary drug psychosis”.

She said a jail term was in range for the assault offence, but rehabilitation was a a priority given the man's young age.

She sentenced him to two year's probation for all the offences, with domestic violence counselling, drug therapy, and he must undergo a mental health assessment.

He was also ordered to pay $1040 to Queensland Police for damage to the cell.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundy court crime drugs police

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

MP's doing a Tobruk victory dance in Canberra

MP's doing a Tobruk victory dance in Canberra

STRAIGHT from Canebrra Keith Pitt is doing a victory dance as the news of Bundaberg securing the HMAS Tobruk came in.

PHOTOS: Pageant of Lights draws a crowd in CBD

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Bundaberg Regional Council's 2016 Pageant of Lights in Bourbong Street.

Christmas arrives in town

Man's genitals set alight during torture

TAPED OFF: Bundaberg Police searched a Takalvan St unit in April 2015 as part of their investigations into the torture of a man in Mt Perry in March 2015.

Victim tortured for a week at Mt Perry flat

Bundaberg man smears faeces around cell

VIOLENCE IS NOT OK: Domestic violence is an increasing problem in the Bundaberg area.

Man squashes coffee cup causing it to splash and burn her face

Local Partners

June helps second-hand book store thrive

MONTO'S second-hand book store owes a great deal to its success to secretary-treasurer June Kilah.

Doctor packs up shop

GONE AGAIN: Moore Park Beach residents were excited when they heard a doctor was starting in January this year but now he is closing down.

No Moore doctor for coastal community

Head to the sugar museum for a sweet taste of history

Cutting the ribbon to officially open the revamped Sugar Museum at Fairymead House is Mayor Jack Dempsey and Fairymead House Team Leader Hayley Vale.

Learn about the industry that made Bundy what it is

List of gigs happening around Bundy

KEY NOTE: Country singer Alex Peden. Photo: Scottie Simmonds / NewsMail

There's a live show for everyone

Five things happening in Bundy today

AWAKE: Kate Beckinsale in a scene from the movie Underworld: Awakening that opens next Thursday, March 1 at Bowen Summergarden Cinemas. Photo Event Cinemas, Joe Lederer.

It's bunch of fives times

Gigi Hadid: I'm 'taking the pressure off' myself

Gigi Hadid: I'm 'taking the pressure off' myself

GIGI Hadid is working hard to try and "take the pressure off" herself this year and accept herself for who she is.

Ricky Gervais announces first dates of world tour

Ricky Gervais has announced his first world tour in seven years.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in 'final stages' of divorce

Depp's outstanding divorce money to be paid over 15 months

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher welcome their second child

Mila Kunis won't be naming her second child 'Hawkeye'

First look at Russell Crowe and Tom Cruise in The Mummy

Russell Crowe in a scene from the first teaser trailer for the movie The Mummy.

HOLLYWOOD heavyweights helm serious reboot of action franchise.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Fame is 'unhealthy'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Joseph Gordon-Levitt feels bad perpetuating celebrity culture

Man who played Manuel in Fawlty Towers has died, aged 86

Manuel from the comedy hit Fawlty Tours, has died aged 86

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $250,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

BRAND NEW PRICE- ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 $689,000

Have a look at this one, the price has just been dropped to $689,000 making it outstanding value for money. Coral Gardens is one of Bundaberg's most prestige...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $378,000

Buy a brand new and headache free 4 bedroom family home here at 2 Tesch Street, Thabeban. This home has only just been built and is ready for you to just move in...

A STUNNING 365M2 HOME ON A SERENE 1 ACRE BLOCK OF LAND

38 Zorzan Drive, Gooburrum 4670

House 5 2 4 $520,000

On offer here is a stunning home situated in a premier acreage estate well out of flood comprising of upmarket executive homes. The estate features town water and...

REBUILT TO PERFECTION

96 Burnett Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 3 1 5 $319,000

A close inspection from the most fastidious of buyers is what sets this high-set Queenslander apart from the rest. Some properties look good in photos but don't...

MUST BE SOLD - BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 $238,500

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

CHECK OUT THIS FOR ABSOLUTE VAULE - OUTSTANDING BUYING

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

CARAVAN BAY + DOUBLE SHED + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS Must see 4 bedroom home with 2 great size living areas, side access plus shed, in ground pool, 5 car...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $322,500

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

OUTSTANDING VALUE BRICK HOME

22 Pettigrew Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,900

Positioned in an ever popular location is this must see 3 bedroom brick home with no rear neighbours, large out door entertaining and room for a shed at the rear...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!