Bundaberg man on trial for raping child cousin

A 23-YEAR-OLD man on trial for allegedly raping his young cousin has told a jury he has never had any sexual interest in children.

The Bundaberg region resident pleaded not guilty to one count of rape of a girl between five and eight years old in the Bundaberg District Court yesterday.

The Crown's case alleges that between April 4, 2013 and November 1, 2015 the man tapped the little girl on her head and told her to follow him. The man allegedly walked to the bathroom and, once the girl was inside, locked the door.

The Crown prosecution said the man told the child to get on her knees. He then allegedly pulled down his pants and asked her to open her mouth before putting his penis inside.

Yesterday the girl's mother, the man and the man's mother gave evidence in the trial.

The proceedings are scheduled to continue today.