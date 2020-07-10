Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has lost his life after he was involved in an incident at a local fuel station. He was transported to Bundaberg Hospital but sadly did not survive.
A man has lost his life after he was involved in an incident at a local fuel station. He was transported to Bundaberg Hospital but sadly did not survive.
News

Bundaberg man loses life after incident at fuel station

Rhylea Millar
10th Jul 2020 9:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has lost his life following an incident at a Bundaberg fuel station.

The 83-year-old man from Avoca had gone to check the air pressure of his car tyres, when he reversed at speed across the street and crashed into a fence.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 11am and the man was transported to Bundaberg Hospital.

Sadly, as a result of his injuries, he did not survive.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating the matter.

If you have any information, please contact Policelink by phoning 131 444.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fears for future if no decent rain in lowered dam

        premium_icon Fears for future if no decent rain in lowered dam

        News Farmer: We thought a dam on the Burnett River would finally provide long term water security, but now everything is in doubt.

        Tributes flow: ‘Gazza was one of a kind’

        premium_icon Tributes flow: ‘Gazza was one of a kind’

        News Friends and family remember a genuine man who made a difference

        Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        premium_icon Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened in Bundy this week, that made us...

        WELCOME BACK: 238,000 expected across Qld borders

        premium_icon WELCOME BACK: 238,000 expected across Qld borders

        News 238,000 expected to pour through Qld borders