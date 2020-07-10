Bundaberg man loses life after incident at fuel station
A MAN has lost his life following an incident at a Bundaberg fuel station.
The 83-year-old man from Avoca had gone to check the air pressure of his car tyres, when he reversed at speed across the street and crashed into a fence.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 11am and the man was transported to Bundaberg Hospital.
Sadly, as a result of his injuries, he did not survive.
The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating the matter.
If you have any information, please contact Policelink by phoning 131 444.