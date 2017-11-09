Menu
Bundaberg man crushed by 7-tonne air compressor

RESCUE: The RACQ CareFlight Helicopter flew the man to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
Emma Reid
by

AN ELLIOTT Heads man has been flown to hospital after being crushed by a 7-tonne air compressor this morning.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted the 33-year-old after he was pushed by the air compressor on to a structure of reinforcement steel.

The structure then rolled over him, causing leg injuries.

 

RESCUE: The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew the man to hospital.
The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew was called to the incident at Boondooma Dam, west of Murgon, about 7.20am.

The man was working at the site when the air compressor rolled.

Upon arrival, a LifeFlight critical care doctor treated the 33-year-old for leg injuries until Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics arrived.

The man was then flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition .

Topics:  boondooma dam bundaberg elliott heads injury medical help racq careflight sunshine coast university hospital

Bundaberg News Mail

