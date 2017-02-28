Bundaberg man, 68, facing child porn charges

A 68-YEAR-OLD Bundaberg man will face Bundaberg Magistrates Court later this month after he was charged with child exploitation offences following an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

The man was identified during an ongoing investigation that focused on individuals accessing and distributing child exploitation material online using peer-to-peer software.

CCC detectives searched the man's address last month with officers from the Bundaberg Child Protection Investigation Unit.

It will be alleged child exploitation material, including video and image files were found.

The charges include seven counts of possessing child exploitation material and one count of using a carriage service to access child pornography.