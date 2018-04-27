Bundaberg making its way on to most-desired list

LIKE a supermodel on the "it” list, Bundaberg has perfected its best pose and found itself on yet another list of must-see places to visit.

This time the region has made it into the Australian Traveller magazine's 100 Awesome Places.

The annual compilation lists the spots where Aussies should be spending more time in a 180-page collector's issue.

Bundy made the cut in the Super Second Cities category, which highlights urban spaces that rival our capital cities.

Magazine editorial director Leigh-Ann Pow said it was our foodie scene that scored us the big kudos.

"Bundaberg was an instant inclusion on our 100 list this year, which is made up of fabulous places around the country that we think our readers should hang out and spend more time in,” she said.

"The city has many delights to recommend it, obviously, but its exciting food scene, with great food festivals and events like Winterfeast and venues like RiverFeast, really is giving visitors another reason to spend time there.

TOP 100: Bundaberg features in Australian Traveller as a must-see.

"Our 2018 100 list gives us an opportunity to show our readers why they should be investing their precious holiday time in Australia, and specifically in destinations like Bundaberg, places they may have been to in the past or that they think they already know about, but where new and exciting things are happening.”

Other categories included Coastal Haunts, Foodie Faves and Outback Odysseys, Gone Camping, In The Hood, Idyllic Islands, The Burbs, Around Town and Top Secret. Queensland had 17 entries, pipped by NSW on 19.

Only last month the NewsMail reported on six Bundy tourism hot spots that made Experience Oz's annual Queensland Bucket List. Our reef, swimming with manta rays and turtles on Lady Musgrave Island, Lady Elliot Island, Mon Repos, the rum distillery experience and the Hinkler Hall of Aviation all made the list.

"Being featured on Experience Oz is fabulous recognition for our destination and Bundaberg's best experiences,” Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said at the time.