Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOODIE SCENE: Melissa and Luke Baker toast the 2017 Winterfeast Artisan Food Tour.
FOODIE SCENE: Melissa and Luke Baker toast the 2017 Winterfeast Artisan Food Tour. Eliza Goetze
News

Bundaberg making its way on to most-desired list

27th Apr 2018 12:00 AM

LIKE a supermodel on the "it” list, Bundaberg has perfected its best pose and found itself on yet another list of must-see places to visit.

This time the region has made it into the Australian Traveller magazine's 100 Awesome Places.

The annual compilation lists the spots where Aussies should be spending more time in a 180-page collector's issue.

Bundy made the cut in the Super Second Cities category, which highlights urban spaces that rival our capital cities.

Magazine editorial director Leigh-Ann Pow said it was our foodie scene that scored us the big kudos.

"Bundaberg was an instant inclusion on our 100 list this year, which is made up of fabulous places around the country that we think our readers should hang out and spend more time in,” she said.

"The city has many delights to recommend it, obviously, but its exciting food scene, with great food festivals and events like Winterfeast and venues like RiverFeast, really is giving visitors another reason to spend time there.

TOP 100: Bundaberg features in Australian Traveller as a must-see.
TOP 100: Bundaberg features in Australian Traveller as a must-see.

"Our 2018 100 list gives us an opportunity to show our readers why they should be investing their precious holiday time in Australia, and specifically in destinations like Bundaberg, places they may have been to in the past or that they think they already know about, but where new and exciting things are happening.”

Other categories included Coastal Haunts, Foodie Faves and Outback Odysseys, Gone Camping, In The Hood, Idyllic Islands, The Burbs, Around Town and Top Secret. Queensland had 17 entries, pipped by NSW on 19.

Only last month the NewsMail reported on six Bundy tourism hot spots that made Experience Oz's annual Queensland Bucket List. Our reef, swimming with manta rays and turtles on Lady Musgrave Island, Lady Elliot Island, Mon Repos, the rum distillery experience and the Hinkler Hall of Aviation all made the list.

"Being featured on Experience Oz is fabulous recognition for our destination and Bundaberg's best experiences,” Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said at the time.

FOODIE SCENE: Celebrity chef Matt Golinski with Bundy strawberry grower Tina McPherson at the Bundy Flavours and Winterfeast Farmers Market, one of the local attractions that rated a mention in Australian Traveller.
FOODIE SCENE: Celebrity chef Matt Golinski with Bundy strawberry grower Tina McPherson at the Bundy Flavours and Winterfeast Farmers Market, one of the local attractions that rated a mention in Australian Traveller. Mike Knott BUN080717FLAVOURS13
australian traveller magazine bundaberg tourism
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    CHECK IT OUT: 10 of Bundy's million dollar mansions

    premium_icon CHECK IT OUT: 10 of Bundy's million dollar mansions

    News HAVE you ever wondered what the inside of some of Bundy's flashes homes look like?

    • 27th Apr 2018 12:00 AM
    Unleash your inner competitor in Bundy CrossFit comp

    premium_icon Unleash your inner competitor in Bundy CrossFit comp

    News A CrossFit competition with a difference

    • 27th Apr 2018 12:00 AM
    Former firey suffering from PTSD stabs Childers man

    premium_icon Former firey suffering from PTSD stabs Childers man

    Crime David Raymond Denton pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding in court.

    • 27th Apr 2018 12:00 AM
    RUBBISH WOES: Search for trash fix starts in Bundy

    premium_icon RUBBISH WOES: Search for trash fix starts in Bundy

    News Recycling discussion vital

    • 27th Apr 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners