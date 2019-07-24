Bundaberg maintains stranglehold on squash titles

TOP EFFORT: The winning Bundaberg team after claiming the tri series title last weekend: Ben Tobin (left), Kathleen Dimes, Corey Richter, Hayley Loeskow, Corey Otto, Michelle May, Adam Lovett, Kym Connolly, Lorne Stupart, Emma Andreassen, Wendy Freeman, Claire McKean, Zac Dowling, Tasmin Swan, Jim Mobbs, Mick Swan.

SQUASH: The Bundaberg Squash Club may already have its hands on one title but it is now aiming for another this weekend.

The club won its fourth straight tri series in Bundaberg on Saturday and Sunday, beating Gladstone and Rockhampton in competition.

The best eight men and eight women players from each region competed in singles matches throughout the two days against each other with each region earning a point for a win.

Bundaberg claimed the title with 43 points ahead of Rockhampton on 30 and Gladstone on 23.

"It was our skill of players that got us over the line,” Bundaberg Squash Club vice president Brendan Egan said.

Egan added that the women in the side led from the front to deliver Bundaberg another year on top of the standings.

"The women were really competitive and they nearly had a full sweep on the final day of matches.

"The men did well but there were some injuries.”

Egan said the side, barring a dramatic overturn of players, would be in contention to make it five in a row next year.

"It comes down to the team,” he said.

"If we continue having the current team and add some of our older more skilful players then we can win again.”

The focus for the team now is going south to win the Bill Agnew Memorial Shield.

The shield is contested by Fraser Coast sides Maryborough and Hervey Bay with Gympie also involved.

Bundaberg is aiming for its seventh straight title at the event, which will start on Saturday.

"We go south to prove our dominance, hopefully,” Egan said. "A couple of our member recently went down to Gympie to compete at the Masters and had success.”

Egan said the side would need to play well to stop the other regions from getting on top with Gympie one of the favourites to win alongside the Rum City.