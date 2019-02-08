Bundaberg made me - junior returns home

SWING: Former Bundaberg Table Tennis player Hayden Green is back in the region to help launch a come and try day tomorrow night.

SWING: Former Bundaberg Table Tennis player Hayden Green is back in the region to help launch a come and try day tomorrow night. Brian Cassidy

TABLE TENNIS: Hayden Green will never forget what the Bundaberg Table Tennis club did for him and now he's hoping to give back to them.

Green is one of the best juniors in the country after a stellar season last year.

The 17-year-old competed at the national junior and seniors titles and represented Queensland in under-18s and under-21s.

The Brisbane-based athlete is the No.1 player in the state for the age group and the fifth best in the state in seniors.

Now, he returns to the region to teach the next batch of juniors about the game and remember the good times he had during four years at the club.

Green is the special guest at a come and try night at the club tomorrow night.

"Bundaberg helped me develop all the main foundations for me in table tennis,” he said.

"I've been able to improve on that in Brisbane.”

Green returns to the club for the first time since taking out last year's Bundaberg Open.

He has plenty of fond memories of the club and winning that title is high among them.

"I felt like I was coming back home (when I played),” he said.

"It was great to have the feeling of winning.”

Green is now about to embark on a big year after being selected for Australia to compete in the Australian Junior Open, which doubles as a world junior circuit event.

He's also part of the Australia high performance squad.

Green is the first Bundaberg Table Tennis club member to achieve either feat.

Green now hopes his selection leads to his next dream.

"My next goal is I'm hoping to play for Australia at the Commonwealth Games and maybe the Olympic Games in 2024,” he said.

Green said he hoped plenty of people turned up tomorrow night to bring the numbers back to around the 80-mark it was when he played.

The come and try night starts at 7pm with free entry and players getting a free drink and ice block.

The season proper will start the week after.