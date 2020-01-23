Bundaberg locals' strangest excuses for committing crimes

Locals have landed themselves in court for multiple reasons.

EVERYONE has their own unique reasons for why they disobeyed the law.

The NewsMail has compiled a list of the strangest excuses or reasons for committing a crime that have gone before our courts in recent times.

A man said he committed crime because he was paid with meth. Wikicommons

EXCUSE: Only committed the crime because he was paid in meth

WHILE high on meth a man committed a spate of offences because he was paid with the drug for property he was selling.

Allan John McDonald, fronted the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on January 9 and pleaded to a slew of offences including an enter premises and commit an indictable offence, 14 fraud charges and other drug charges.

His lawyer explained that he ended up committing the crimes while high on meth after being paid in meth rather than cash for property.

Bundaberg Courthouse. Picture: Brian Cassidy

EXCUSE: Didn't know it was meth when he tasted it

IN COURT a man claimed he didn't know the drug was meth when he tasted it, before he was caught drug driving.

Marcus James Douglas fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court on January 9 and pleaded guilty to the possession of dangerous drugs in the form of meth and cannabis and drug driving.

Douglas said he was looking after a box for his friend when he opened it and saw a bag.

"I have never had it before and licked my finger and put it in and tasted it, then I drove into town," he said.

Pop star Rihanna.

EXCUSE: Thought he was saving Rihanna when he broke in

A MAN claimed he was looking for the pop star Rihanna when he smashed glass and entered a property.

Jeffrey Michael Baker pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on January 10 to trespassing and wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said the defendant told police that he had a brain snap and thought he was breaking in to save Rihanna and broke the window with a pot plant because she was trapped inside.

A man claimed he was spiked with meth.

EXCUSE: Was spiked with meth at a party with his teenage son

A BUNDY man claims he was caught drug driving because he was spiked with meth at a party he attended with his son.

Paul Robert Zielke fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court on January 9 and pleaded guilty to driving while a relevant drug was present in his system

Zielke who was representing himself said, "the night before I accompanied my 14-year-old son to a party thinking there were drugs there and I believe I was spiked that night".

A man claimed Jehovah told him to send a selfie to a woman. Pixabay

EXCUSE: Jehovah told me to do it

A BUNDABERG man was charged with breaching a domestic violence order after he sent a 'selfie' because "Jehovah told him to".

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge and represented himself in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court, after he contravened a protection order and made numerous attempts to contact the aggrieved.

He was fined $300.

David John Egan. Picture: Contributed.

EXCUSE: Ankle monitor battery kept running out

A man was served a hefty fine after he attempted to remove his ankle monitor because he was annoyed it always needed charging.

The 52-year-old business owner was on parole for four dishonesty charges at the time.

David John Egan was fined $1500 for breaching his parole conditions and had to pay a $33 fee to replace the device.

Centrelink Bundaberg Brian Cassidy

EXCUSE: 'Are you rooting my man?'

It's meant to be a day celebrating love, but the reason this woman was fined for common assault just goes to show how jealousy turned toxic Valentine's Day in Centrelink.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - HUGE FINE: Mark Harrison was fined $1000 for stealing hair products and a drink from Coles, which he put down his pants. Social media

EXCUSE: There isn't one

A Bundaberg man had nothing to say when asked why he'd grabbed $12.50 worth of items from Coles and shoved them down his pants.

Defence lawyer Mary Buchanan said Mark Dwayne Harrison, who the court was told had significant criminal history, could not explain why he put himself at risk, all for $12.50.

He was fined $1000.