Bundaberg listeners tune into Triple M

NIK Stuart and Amber Wheatland have only been on the airwaves in Bundaberg for three months, but the station's newest breakfast announcers are already proving a hit with locals.

On the back of impressive results from the latest Xtra Insights survey - which Triple M Bundaberg general manager Nicholas Purdie said saw Triple M 93.1 as the most listened to station for participants aged 18 and over - the two breakfast announcers said their welcome into the community was their biggest success.

The survey found 22.4 per cent of participants were tuning into the breakfast show, and the station also came out on top as the number one station Bundy locals tuned in to for their morning, afternoon and drive-show radio fix.

Ms Wheatland, who recently moved from Mildura to Bundaberg, said getting to know Bundy's locals was exciting.

"The transition for me moving up here has been great and the team at Triple M are awesome and accommodating,” Ms Wheatland said.

"Nik and I are having a lot of fun.”

Mr Stuart - the other half of the breakfast show duo - said he was happy to know the program was a hit with the locals.

"The reception from the community has been really warm and understanding,” Mr Stuart said.

Content director Ryan Bebbington said the station was proud to continue to get behind numerous causes and support the community and local businesses, including raising $22,000 for the children's ward at Bundaberg Hospital.

The station is currently on the lookout to showcase local musical talent for the second annual Spirit of Bundaberg Festival, Battle of the Sounds competition, with the winner set to walk away with $5000 cash.

"Opening this facility in Bundaberg has been a huge thing for us and it is incredible to have the company investing in the region and bring us here and create all these jobs, it's been fantastic and we're loving being here,” Mr Bebbington said.

"We all think local businesses deserve to be supported, because everyone wins that way ... it's what we're all about.”

General manager Nicholas Purdie said he was "extremely proud of the Bundaberg team with everything they have accomplished”.