Bundaberg lifestyle to continue to be apparent to buyers

AS restrictions begin to be further lifted this weekend, the local real estate industry is looking towards a positive future and regaining its strength.

Real Estate Institute of Queensland head Antonia Mercorella said with a further easing of restrictions set to be introduced from Friday at midnight across Queensland, groups of up to 10 people at a time including a real estate agent will be permissible to attend open home inspections this weekend, adhering to strict social distancing and hygiene requirements.

“Queensland Health will also be allowing live auctions to take place with up to 10 people as well,” she said.

One agent who has been drawing on experience and knowledge to continue to operate during difficult times is Ascot Real Estate sales manager/licenced real estate agent Greg McMahon.

Greg said prior to the initial reintroduction of open for inspections last weekend, Ascot Real Estate had been conducting numerous daily viewings and he had put three properties under contract in the previous five days of the week alone.

“We are definitely seeing the market ‘jump start’ after an initial stall due to the coronavirus,” he said.

“For us during the restrictions it was about continuing the conversations with our clients because honest, candid communication is a vital component to successful sales.

“By continuing to talk to all the stakeholders, the wheels of business keep turning and as restrictions have eased, buyer inquiry has multiplied.

” I know that everyone in the market is pleased that open for inspections have resumed; it is much easier taking a number of buyers through a property over a preset time than doing so with multiple individual inspections.”

Despite the recent virus induced market hiatus, Greg believes the Bundaberg region remains one of the most affordable places in the country and the market will see a lot of intra and interstate migration when restrictions ease further.

“Bundaberg is in a superb position to bounce back from COVID-19 restrictions; firstly because the impact here with infection rates was well below the national average and secondly because the market cannot really bottom out further; it has been flat for over a decade and with affordability will come new opportunity and prosperity.

“Bundaberg is one of the best lifestyle regions in the greatest country on the planet.

“It offers so much in terms of services, transport and sustainability and as that is becoming more apparent and I only see better times ahead of us as the rest of the country realise it also.”