Bundaberg LifeFlight chopper attends to three cases

THE Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a 52 year old man after he was involved in an accident with a belt sander yesterday afternoon.

The man was working at a property west of Gayndah when his right thigh came into contact with the sander.

Paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) worked alongside the LifeFlight aeromedical crew to treat the man at the scene.

The 52 year old was airlifted to the Bundaberg Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was back in the air this morning, airlifting a 39 year old woman with abdominal complications from a property west of Bundaberg to the Bundaberg Base Hospital.

She was also transported in a stable condition.

It's been a busy week for the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew as the search continues for the missing crew of a fishing trawler which overturned near Middle Island north of Bundaberg on Monday night.

The helicopter crew began its search on Tuesday morning, spending several hours looking for any sign of life.

They covered three different search areas on Tuesday and found some debris - a fridge, wet suit, dive gear and other items believed to have belonged to the fishing vessel, the Dianne.

It's believed the vessel overturned around 7:30 on Monday night - sinking around midnight.

One of the seven men, believed to be on board the Dianne, was located around 7.30 Tuesday morning by a passing boat.

2016-17 was a record year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing a record 5,342 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.

LifeFlight is a community-based charity that relies on donations from the public and community support to the LifeFlight Foundation.