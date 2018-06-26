Bundaberg letters to the editor from 40 years ago

SWITCHING OFF: A letter writer in 1978 described The Young Doctors television series as "trashy" but said turning the TV off improved her family life.

SWITCHING OFF: A letter writer in 1978 described The Young Doctors television series as "trashy" but said turning the TV off improved her family life. Contributed

IT WAS 40 years ago but have things really changed so much when it comes to opinions?

Topics such as screen time, politicians and cane burning are still on the agenda today.

The NewsMail has taken a look back at letters to the editor in 1978.

Reproduced in full, these are three letters from locals written in that year:

Turned off

While "Nauseated” condemns The Young Doctors (TV program), I have found it a blessing in disguise.

Finding it entirely unsuitable for my two children and abhoring soap operas myself, I started turning off the television regularly at 5.30.

Well, the result has been truly amazing.

My meal preparation seems to take half the time, my school-age daughter gives her undivided attention to the day's homework, my pre-school son engages his father in games and reading stories and when we finally all sit down together for dinner we actually talk to each other in a relaxed atmosphere.

Often the television is not turned back on till after 7 o'clock.

A few more trashy programs please, and we may even leave it off altogether.

MRS R JOHNSON

Twyford St

Bounty

We see from the Federal Budget that Mr Fraser has decided school leavers are to get no increase in payments.

Of course they are "dole bludgers”.

But what about Fraser?

Isn't he a superphosphate bludger.

Three or more years ago he stated that he benefited by $5000 a year from the superphosphate bounty.

Some bludging, isn't it?

One wonders if he pays the full income tax.

Small crop farmers and orchardists were allowed $80 a year for nitrogen bounty, but Fraser and Anthony stopped that.

DISGUSTED

Burning off

This is my complaint about cane farmers of surrounding districts.

I am of the opinion cane farmers have no right to burn out near grazing land.

During the drought, Bundaberg graziers had many instances of their pastures being burnt out.

It was bad with little grass but it is a disaster with none at all.

How does a cattle grazier survive, because of a cane farmer's carelessness.

Why do cane farmers have permission to burn off in drought drought conditions when there is a fire ban?

Some cane farmers might say that being burnt is a blessing for the graziers, but even if rain does come, the grass is green, gassy and maybe toxic.

Another complaint about cane farmers is using the roads for transport of cane trucks and cane bins.

These trucks and tractors break up roads and litter same with billets, trash and cane.

This becomes an espense for the council for repairing the roads.

JILLAROO