Bundaberg legends needed to pass on baton

Retired cysclist Anna Mears from Australia receives the 2018 Commonwealth Games baton from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Louise Martin, the President of the Commonwealth Games Federation, and Peter Beattie, the Chairman of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Organizing Committee, look on during the launch of the Queen's Baton Relay for the XXI Commonwealth Games on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, March 13.

RESIDENTS are being encouraged to nominate Bundy heroes for a chance to take part in the Queen's Baton Relay.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said nominations for baton-bearers closed next Monday.

"When the Queen's Baton makes its way through our community in March next year we will all begin to feel the excitement building for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games,” she said.

"We're looking for baton-bearers to represent our community with pride and showcase our great region to the world.

"This is a great opportunity to recognise those individuals who help make Bundaberg great.”

Ms Donaldson said the GC2018 Relay was the longest in history, travelling for 388 days and 230,000 kilometres around the world.

"Around 3800 baton-bearers are needed to carry the Queen's Baton around Australia, including hundreds of local legends from Queensland communities,” she said.

"Time is fast running out for members of the public to nominate everyday heroes to carry the Queen's Baton through our region.

"Games' organisers are looking for baton-bearers who have made a significant contribution to either sport, education, the arts, culture or charity in our community.”

Nominations can be made at gc2018.com/qbr.