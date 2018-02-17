Bundaberg left with no IDEAS after funding cut

BUS STOP: IWC director Aunty Charie Yavu-KamaHarathunian, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, IWC director Wayne Mulvaney and Member for Bundaberg David Batt are unhappy with the IDEAS Van service has ended.

BUS STOP: IWC director Aunty Charie Yavu-KamaHarathunian, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, IWC director Wayne Mulvaney and Member for Bundaberg David Batt are unhappy with the IDEAS Van service has ended. SImon Young

AS THE Indigenous Diabetes Eyes and Screen van rolled into town for the very last time yesterday, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett made a last-ditch attempt to save the service.

Mr Bennett said the decision to cut the critical service across the state was a blatant disregard for the people who relied on the IDEAS Van.

The mobile eye specialist service working to prevent diabetes-driven blindness in indigenous people.

"This is a heartless decision from a government that is clearly only interested in the south-east corner of the state,” he said.

"Today is a very sad day indeed and our community will yet again suffer because the Palaszczuk Government can't see beyond Brisbane.

"The Premier is throwing her support behind Closing the Gap, yet here her government is cutting this critical service for indigenous Queenslanders living in regional areas.

Mr Bennett said it was unreasonable to expect people living in the Bundaberg region to travel hundreds of kilometres to Brisbane for treatment.

"It is time that the government looked beyond the south-east and addressed the needs of regional and remote Queensland by putting funding on the table for this important, life-changing program.”

Member for Bundaberg David Batt said the service was vital and the government needed to find the funding to continue it.

"The LNP committed $3 million to fund this service during the election campaign and the government needs to do the same,” Mr Batt said.

The IWC has been hosting IDEAS Van visits since early 2016.

IWC general manager Wayne Mulvany said the IDEAS van was set up as a five-year project to deliver ophthalmology and optometry services to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults with diabetes.

Most patients needed four or five sessions.

"To lose the IDEAS van from our community is nothing short of devastating for our most vulnerable and disadvantaged people,” he told the NewsMail earlier this week.

Since the mobile service arrived in Bundaberg two years ago, 267 local indigenous people with diabetes had been screened for eye issues, of whom 177 had been referred to the IDEAS van.

"Currently, around 120 of those patients are receiving specialist eye treatment through the IDEAS van,” Mr Mulvany said.

"What is going to happen to their continuum of care? How the remaining sessions are to be delivered is anyone's guess right now.

"Our community has been left hanging.

"...once again, a decision is being made at Brisbane or Canberra level that will impact on disadvantaged and vulnerable people who do not have a voice.”