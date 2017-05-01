Bundaberg Landcare's nursery official opening

200mm Plumeria Frangipani, RRP$18.98, Tara Valley Nursery has a huge range of Frangipani's available in a wide array of flower colours! These fantastic tropical plants are also known by their botanical name of Plumeria, and a deciduous trees that produce large glossy green leaves and beautiful flowers that are very brightly coloured. The flowers emit a heavenly aroma that will be sure be a highly attractive feature in your garden. Frangipani's are very hardy and require little maintenance, so you'll be enjoying this tropical delight for years to come!

THE Bundaberg & District Urban Landcare Ass. Inc. is celebrating the official opening of its nursery at the Tom Quinn community campus grounds in Killer St next Thursday from 9am-4pm.

After leaving their original nursery site at the Bundaberg TAFE due to privatisation, by December 12, 2014 Bundaberg Landcare had begun construction at their latest location.

With more than two years of work and with the help from members, and many volunteers who have come and gone in that time, they are now ready to officially open the fully completed Bundaberg Landcare Nursery to the public.

Simultaneously Bundaberg Landcare are also hosting the Gin Gin Landcare group who are celebrating the completion of their "Everyone's Environment” grant which has also run for the last two years.

Invited speakers will be presenting talks on various horticultural topics throughout the day and Gin Gin Landcare will be supplying a light morning tea and lunch nibblies.

For more details, visit their Facebook page.