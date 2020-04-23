The Catalyst Directions team members behind the COVID-19 directory were Andy McLucas (top left), Tim Sweetapple (bottom left) and Bevan Moller.

CATALYST Directions hopes to spread the message that Bundaberg is open for business with a COVID-19 business directory.

Director of Catalyst Directions, Bevan Moller said his team came up with the idea after seeing locals searching the depths of Facebook to find out what was open.

“Straight away businesses were coming through and wanting to get involved,” Mr Moller said.

Having experienced their own difficulties due to the coronavirus, Mr Moller said they wanted to offer support to other businesses.

“I am hoping it really shows Bundaberg is open for businesses. People were saying how difficult it was not knowing what was open but a lot of businesses are open and they need support,” he said.

“While things are difficult businesses are finding away and adapting, there’s a lot of opportunities to come out of this.”

After going live with the new web page, Mr Moller said Bundaberg Council took notice leading to a transition to the Love Bundy website to get more businesses involved.

“It made sense because the website was created to support businesses and now it has taken what we were already doing to an even broader audience.”

To add your business to the website or to find out what’s open click here.